Bigstock

(WTNH) - October 11 is International Day of the Girl, a day dedicated to supporting girls and increasing awareness of gender inequality that girls face daily worldwide.

According to the United Nations, the theme of 2018's International Day of the Girl is, “With Her: A Skilled Girl Force”. The focus is to inspire and encourage girls around the world to innovate, inspire other girls around them, and take charge of their own future.

Related Content: Michelle Obama: Educate every girl

Across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.They have less access to information, communication technology, and resources.

The U.N. reports that by the age of six, girls already consider boys more likely to show brilliance, and are more suited to "really, really smart" activities thant their own gender. International Day of the Girl is all about changing this and similar perceptions.

Is there a girl in your life that inspires others to achieve great things? Tell us about her, and we may highlight her in an upcoming News 8 story.