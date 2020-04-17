One Good Thing: ‘We are the world USA/Italia 2020’

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven man saw the devastation from the coronavirus pandemic and took action, reaching out to his family in Italy and friends in Connecticut to create an international music video of hope.

“We are the World 2020 USA and Italia” was the brainchild of North Haven’s Mario Di Gioia. He said he’s been watching the news out of Italy – one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic – and even before the worst of the spread had sent a recording of himself singing the song.

Then when the news got worse around the world, Di Gioia had an idea to get his family from Italy to sing and his family and friends in CT to join in. Even his 4-year-old granddaughter picked up the mic.

He’s hoping this song will spread hope and folks will feel compelled to help out some worthy causes.

I hope that we can make a difference. The thing is when I get calls from people saying ‘wow, that was amazing.’ It was inspiring brought a tear to my eye. – Mario DiGioia/North Haven

The old 80s hit remade for the crisis now has more than 10,000 views.

Under the video on Youtube there are links to two organizations Di Gioia is trying to raise money for: Feeding America and Share the Mask Italia – they provide PPE for healthcare workers in Italy.

You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSSqukjxeA0