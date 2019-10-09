Operation in northeast Syria has started, Turkish president announces

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, members of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, hold a position on a building in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The Turkey – Syria border has became a hot spot as Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Turkey was intent on combatting the threat of Syrian Kurdish fighters across its border in Syria. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

(ABC NEWS) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that an operation had begun in northeast Syria, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that U.S. troops would be withdrawing.

With the operation, Erdogan wrote on Twitter in Turkish, “we will eliminate the threat of terrorism towards our country.” He added that a safe zone will be established to “ensure that Syrian refugees return to their countries.”

“We will protect the territorial integrity of Syria, and free the people of the region from the clutches of terror,” he wrote in Turkish.

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'miz Suriye Milli Ordusu'yla birlikte Suriye'nin kuzeyinde PKK/YPG ve Deaş terör örgütlerine karşı #BarışPınarıHarekatı'nı başlatmıştır.



Amacımız güney sınırımızda oluşturulmaya çalışılan terör koridorunu yok etmek ve bölgeye barış ve huzuru getirmektir. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

