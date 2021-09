High pressure will have control today, so that will give us bright, blue skies with highs in the mid 70s. (The weather will be quite similar to 20 years ago--sunshine with comfortable conditions here, while a hurricane is spinning away from the East Coast.) We'll be back under the sun tomorrow, but it will be warmer and a little more humid with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will drop in Sunday night, so we could see a few showers overnight into early Monday morning.

The tropical Atlantic remains active as we are at the peak of hurricane season!