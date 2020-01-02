Pope Francis apologizing for smacking woman’s hand after she yanked his on New Year’s Eve

VATICAN CITY, Italy (WTNH) — Pope Francis has apologized for smacking a woman’s hand when she grabbed his and pulled him toward her on New Year’s Eve.

It happened as he walked through Saint Peter’s Square greeting people in the final hours of 2019.

He was traveling down a line of revelers, shaking hands, when – as he walked away from the crowd – a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him back toward her.

The Pope is visibly startled and upset that she won’t let go of him.

The 83-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church ended up swatting her hand and finally freeing himself from her grip just as his security team stepped in.

The Pope said about the incident, “At times we lose our patience. Me, too. And I apologize for the bad example I gave…Women are sources of life. Every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy against God.”