President Trump ordered military strike on Iran, but reversed at last second: Sources
(ABC NEWS) - President Donald Trump ordered a military strike on Iran late Thursday, but reversed his decision after a plan was already underway, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The sources tell ABC News the president's reason for changing course was unclear, but the reversal was against the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
The plan and reversal was first reported by The New York Times.
A senior level administration source briefed on the plan says it would have escalated the situation quickly had it been carried out. Officials feared the attack could have caused hundreds of civilian casualties.
Iran shot down a U.S. drone early Thursday, claiming it had flown into the country's airspace. The U.S. government claims it was operating in international airspace.
The story will be updated as more information comes in.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks
- Make-A-Wish helps Oxford Teen meet her favorite Disney Descendants star
- Elizabeth Park receives grant for new visitor center
- 72 Philadelphia cops placed on desk duty after offensive social media posts
- Mark Wahlberg pays a visit to Wahlburgers of Trumbull
- Precautions travel agencies recommend taking when vacationing in Dominican Republic
- The rare Amur leopard cubs born at the Beardsley Zoo are ready to meet you!
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Almost done with clouds and rain Friday morning
Don't Miss
WATCH: News 8's Travelers…
News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…Read More »
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks
As the weather heats up, so does dangerous behavior near the Essex Steam...Read More »
-
Elizabeth Park receives grant for new visitor center
Picture-perfect Elizabeth Park in West Hartford is home to the nation's...Read More »
-
Mark Wahlberg pays a visit to Wahlburgers of Trumbull
A fan frenzy at the Trumbull Mall Thursday night. Hundreds lined up at the...Read More »
-
Precautions travel agencies recommend taking when vacationing in Dominican Republic
A public relations nightmare for beautiful Dominican Republic.Read More »
-
The rare Amur leopard cubs born at the Beardsley Zoo are ready to meet you!
Two of the rarest cats in the world are ready to meet the public at the...Read More »
Video Center
-
Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks
As the weather heats up, so does dangerous behavior near the Essex Steam Train tracks.Read More »
-
Round one for Travelers Championship begins Thursday
Thursday was the big day for pro golfers in Cromwell!Read More »
-
Early Friday Weather Update
Fog, mist, clouds, and showers finally end right in time for the first day of Summer!Read More »