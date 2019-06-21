International

President Trump ordered military strike on Iran, but reversed at last second: Sources

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:56 PM EDT

(ABC NEWS) - President Donald Trump ordered a military strike on Iran late Thursday, but reversed his decision after a plan was already underway, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sources tell ABC News the president's reason for changing course was unclear, but the reversal was against the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The plan and reversal was first reported by The New York Times.

A senior level administration source briefed on the plan says it would have escalated the situation quickly had it been carried out. Officials feared the attack could have caused hundreds of civilian casualties.

Iran shot down a U.S. drone early Thursday, claiming it had flown into the country's airspace. The U.S. government claims it was operating in international airspace.

The story will be updated as more information comes in.

