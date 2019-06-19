Rankings for World's Best Airlines in 2019 released

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - The list is out for the world's best airlines in 2019.

Skytrax ranked the top 100, voted on by airline customers.

Coming in at number one is Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways.

Some of the other top ten airlines include Emirates and Lufthansa.

In terms of the main US airlines, Delta came in at 41, United Airlines in at 68, and American Airlines in at 74.

United Airlines is also was selected as one of the Best Airline Lounges.

To see the full list, click here.

