Rep. DeLauro visits Mexican border in response to Trump policies negatively impacting immigrant families

BROWNSVILLE, TX (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro finished her Congressional Delegation visit to the Texas-Mexico border Friday. DeLauro visited the border to “conduct oversight” on President Donald Trump’s administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The MPP allows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to send those seeking refuge from Central American countries – now in the United States – back to Mexico as they await their trial date in the U.S.

In a statement Monday, DeLauro said of her visit to the border, “The conditions our federal government has forced asylum seekers to live in are unconscionable.”

“Kids and their families are on their own because our government is turning asylum seekers away as they await their court dates – usually six to eight months away. Many families live in tents if they are lucky enough to have one. They have limited access to basics like water and food, and there is no proper sanitation. As a result, people are becoming malnourished and are at high risk of contracting an infectious disease…” – Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)

This policy by Trump’s administration went into effect one year ago and a lot of Democrats shared their frustration on social media to show their followers how exactly some immigrant families are really living as they await entry to the U.S.

In a tweet from DeLauro Friday, she commented about the conditions in which families are living on the border:

“These are terrible conditions kids and their families are living in due to President Trump’s cruel #RemainInMexico policy This is inhumane, and it is wrong. #Dontlookaway #DemsAtTheBorder”

Representative Chuy Garcia (Durango, Mexico) tweeted about a visit to the border Friday, as well:

“The conditions in the camps are heartbreaking. They get water rationed from a bucket. They see a doctor in what looks like a large porta potty.

There are so many children. Before Trump’s #RemainInMexico policy these families could wait in the US for their asylum court dates.”

DeLauro explained the situation for parents at the border, forced to send their children ahead into the U.S. alone: