Son wants answers after healthy mother suddenly dies in Dominican Republic

(ABC NEWS) - A Tennessee man is left with questions after his mother died suddenly in the Dominican Republic.

Will Cox told his mother Leyla 'goodbye' over the phone, before her week-long birthday getaway to the Dominican Republic.

"She loved the Dominican Republic, she loved Punta Cana," Cox said. "She told me so many memories from there and she wanted me to come with her and see it one day."

Cox says his mom left on the 5th to the Excellence Resort, a place she's been twice before.

This time though, tragedy struck out of the blue. It was reportedly a heart attack, but Cox is not convinced.

Cox said, "My mother was too healthy to pass away from a heart attack, which is what the Dominican Republic claims is the cause of death."

Cox, in contact with the U.S. Embassy, had to make a difficult decision about his mother's body withing the next 24 hours.

"If it was up to the Dominican Republic, in 48 hours after her death, they would've already cremated her and sent her on her way back to the United States," said Cox.

Cox called U.S. Representative Tim Burchett and his lawyer for help. The cremation is now delayed until Monday.

But there was another issue, he wants his mom's blood tested for answers, and the Dominican Republic authorities won't do it.

"So you're telling me," Cox added, "Every toxicology machine in the Dominican Republic is broken. And they said 'Yes, Mr. Cox. And we do not know when we are going to have a new one or repair the old ones.' And that was enough to confirm my suspicions that there's something not right here."

Those suspicions are the same as the other families who lost healthy loved ones, vacationing in the Dominican Republic over the last month.

"It's hard enough when you lose your mother. It's hard enough knowing that she's in a foreign country, and they are not cooperating with you," Cox said.

