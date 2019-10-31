Striking Chicago teachers: We’ll return if classes made up

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks during a news conference at the union’s Near West Side headquarters, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Chicago. The union’s governing body has voted to accept a tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools, but the union will remain on strike until Mayor Lori Lightfoot agrees to make up all 10 school days missed during the walkout. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago teachers say they will return to their classrooms but only if the city agrees to make up two weeks of lost class time.

Elected delegates for the Chicago Teachers Union voted Wednesday night to accept a tentative agreement with the nation’s third-largest school district but say they won’t come back without Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s commitment.

The union is encouraging members to fill the streets outside City Hall on Thursday, hoping to pressure Lightfoot into accepting its terms. The impasse cancelled classes for an 11th day for more than 300,000 students.

Lightfoot says she won’t accept the union’s demand. She’s said throughout the strike that she would not extend the school year

CTU President Jesse Sharkey says Lightfoot’s refusal feels like punishment for teachers and will hurt students.