Umbrella Alert! Unsettled weather for today with rain at times and clouds in place along a stationary front. The rain diminishes for Tuesday with clouds breaking a bit later in the day. Some nicer weather mid-late week. We will be watching a tropical or hybrid type storm that could come close to Connecticut in about a week from now.

The tropical scene remains active and we will be watching the system near the Bahamas closely through this week as it will likely drift north off of the east coast and could be near New England in about a week.