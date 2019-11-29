The Latest: Victims in Hague stabbing released from hospital

Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on stabbings in The Hague (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Authorities say three minors who were stabbed in a shopping district in the Netherlands have been released from hospital.

Police are still looking for the lone suspect in the attack, which briefly sent a shiver of panic through part of The Hague on Friday. The assailant struck in an area that was crowded with holiday shoppers.

Investigators say they are considering all possible motives, including terrorism.

The attack came just hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two. He was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers. Police were treating it as a terrorist attack.

___

11:00 p.m.

Dutch police say the three people injured in a stabbing at a busy shopping district in The Hague are minors.

Police did not say how the minors were injured and have not commented about the severity of the injuries.

Police said a man attacked several people on the street Friday night, and authorities were looking for a suspect.

____

10:55 p.m.

The acting mayor of The Hague says children were among the three injured in a stabbing at a busy shopping district.

Acting mayor Boudewijn Revis said he was horrified by the stabbing Friday night. He did not elaborate and neither city hall nor police officials were immediately available to comment.

Police say they still are looking for a suspect.

____

10:15 p.m.

Dutch police say they are still looking for a suspect after a stabbing that left 3 people wounded at a busy shopping district in The Hague.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said she did not know how seriously the three people were wounded.

She said that the stabbing happened Friday night when one man attacked several people on the street. She said it was still unclear why the person started stabbing people, and police were “keeping every scenario open.”

She said an earlier description of the suspect as a 45-year-old man in a grey track suit was incorrect.

____

9:30 p.m.

Dutch police say three people were injured in a stabbing on The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press on Friday that it was still too early to say whether there was a terror motive behind the attack in the Dutch city.

She added it was still unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said they were looking for at least one suspect, a man about 45 to 50 years old in a grey jogging suit.

___

9 p.m.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Further details were not immediately available.