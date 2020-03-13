Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning have caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least five people and injuring five others.
The storm Thursday came as officials shuttered schools, government offices and an airport. A child died and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena, where lightning-ignited several fires.
Also in Qena, a motorist was killed when storm winds blew his car into a canal. Photos and video footage circulated on social media showing flooded roads, damaged bus shelters and broken windows around the country.