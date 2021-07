A bright and very warm day today as high pressure keeps the weather quiet. A spotty thunder threat later Friday before a front stalls near Connecticut with showers and storms Saturday.

Today: Some early patchy dense fog along the river valleys burning off. Mostly sunny, warmer and humid with highs in the 80s to around 90. The heat index will be up between 88 and 95! A T-shower possible in far SW CT down through NYC!