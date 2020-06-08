Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali

In this photo released by Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers carry Ukrainian man Roberts Jacob Matthews on stretcher in Pecatu, Bali, Indonesia, on June 6, 2020. Matthews, who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali, was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday, June 8, 2020. (BASARNAS via AP)

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has been rescued after being trapped for nearly a week.

Police say Roberts Jacob Matthews stumbled into the nearly empty 4-meter (13-foot) -deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer heard his weak voice asking for help.

Villagers threw him a rope, but he said he couldn’t be pulled up because of his injuries. Police say a local rescue team went down into the well and lifted Matthews out. He was taken to a hospital in weak condition.