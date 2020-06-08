Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has been rescued after being trapped for nearly a week.
Police say Roberts Jacob Matthews stumbled into the nearly empty 4-meter (13-foot) -deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer heard his weak voice asking for help.
Villagers threw him a rope, but he said he couldn’t be pulled up because of his injuries. Police say a local rescue team went down into the well and lifted Matthews out. He was taken to a hospital in weak condition.