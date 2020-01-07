Trump threatens to strike back at Iran if they retaliate for killing of top general, Iran says no more cooperation on 2015 nuclear deal

(ABC News/WTNH) — The latest Monday night on tensions between the U.S. and Iran: President Trump threatening to strike back if Iran retaliates for the killing of its top general. Democrats looking to limit his military options.

Iran entering another day of mourning over the loss if its top military commander, Qassem Soleimani. The country’s Supreme Leader shedding tears over Soleimani’s coffin during his funeral earlier Monday, surrounded by a sea of mourners, paying tribute to a man revered by many, but also with the blood of hundreds of American troops on his hands.

Washington D.C. watching closely, bracing for Iran’s next move. Soleimani’s replacement vowing revenge.

Sunday, while in Iraq, members of the parliament – at the request of the Prime Minister – took a symbolic vote to expel all American troops from the country.

Aboard Air Force One, President Trump warned Iraq – a U.S. ally – that if they follow through with removing our troops from the country, “We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever.”

Following Iran’s announcement it will no longer abide by any operational constrains under the 2015 nuclear deal Monday morning, the President tweeting in all caps, “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020

NATO’s Secretary General called for restraint and deescalation in the region.

“A new conflict would be in no one’s interest. So Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations.” – Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General

In a letter to her colleagues Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate”

Pelosi announced the House will vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions. And in the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the President’s foreign policy ‘erratic and unsuccessful.’

“We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war.” – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sources tell ABC News that on Wednesday there will be an all Senate meeting on the Soleimani strike and the rising tensions in Iran.

In the meantime, the U.S. military is on the move Monday night. Six B-52 bombers are reportedly being relocated to the Indian Ocean. And the first of nearly 4,000 new troops have already arrived in the Middle East.