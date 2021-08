After a round of thundershowers this morning, we will likely see some breaks of sun into the early afternoon. Temperatures will surge into the upper 80s to near 90°. (Of course, it'll feel hotter with the high humidity, but no advisories or warnings in effect today.) Another chance of showers/storms expected later on this afternoon as a cold front will swing through the state. Some storms could be strong with downpours and gusty winds. Once the front moves through, it'll push out this muggy airmass. Sunday will feel cooler and far more comfortable!

Tracking Tropical Depression Fred AND Tropical Storm Grace! Fred is expected to gain strength as it approaches the Florida panhandle by Monday. Tropical Storm Grace is moving west towards the Leeward Islands and it could eventually impact the US later in the week.