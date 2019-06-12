International

Uber announces new service 'Uber Air'

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:50 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Looks like the ride-sharing service is taking its company to new heights. Literally. 

Uber unveiled its first electric passenger aircraft prototype on Tuesday.

Uber says it will be able to take off and land from a pad and fly up to 150 miles an hour.

Starting on July 9th, Uber will get into air travel with helicopter service from Manhattan to JFK airport. That will set you back about $200 for an 8-minute flight!

