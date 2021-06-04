UK approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for 12-15-year-olds

This Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 photo shows the Pfizer logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in New York. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, a panel of U.S. health advisers says Pfizer’s tanezumab, an experimental arthritis pain drug, is too risky, even with limits on its use. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WTNH) — The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine has been approved Friday in the United Kingdom for use on kids 12-15, according to Reuters.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine was approved for kids 12-15 in the U.S. last month and in the European Union just last week.

According to Reuters, the chief executive of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency June Raine said in a statement that her agency had carefully reviewed the clinical trial data.

“(We) have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk,” she said.

The NHS (The UK’s National Health Service) says the following vaccines are approved in the UK:

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Moderna vaccine

Janssen vaccine (available later this year)

At this time, the NHS says it is offering COVID vaccines to people ages 30 and up, as well as high-risk people and essential workers.

