UN: 178 killed in Beirut explosion, 30 still missing

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations says nearly 180 people have been reported killed, an estimated 6,000 injured and at least 30 remain missing following last week’s massive explosion in Beirut.

The blast has affected six hospitals, up from an initial three, and damaged more than 20 clinics in the parts of the Lebanese capital worst hit by the blast, the U.N.’s humanitarian agency said in its report published Friday. According to its estimates, at least 13 refugees, including at least two Palestinians, were among those killed and more than 170,000 residents’ apartments were damaged.

Despite the damage to the silos in the Beirut port, the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says food shortages are not expected.