UN aid chief: People of Yemen will die of disease, hunger if no new funds

In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, workers unload boxes of medical supplies on arrival at Sanaa International Airport in Sanaa, Yemen. The shipment includes ventilators, coronavirus test kits, PCR machines and personal protective equipment. Organized by the United Nations and private companies, it comes as the UN is facing a funding shortage for its operations in the war-torn country, where officials and medical experts fear the coronavirus could be spreading unchecked due to limited medical facilities. (World Health Organization via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that without massive financial support Yemen will “fall off the cliff.”

Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting on Wednesday that at a minimum, many more people will starve to death, succumb to COVID-19, die of cholera and watch their children die because they haven’t been immunized for killer diseases.

He said COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country’s confirmed cases have died — five times the global average.

Lowcock said the coronavirus and the country’s economic crisis are adding to Yemen’s misery.