UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations has called for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, saying that civilian deaths by both the Taliban and Afghan security forces are on the increase.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan also expressed concern about the stepped-up attacks and brutality of assaults claimed by the Islamic State group. The horrific attack last week at a maternity hospital in the capital has not been claimed by any group, but the United States said it bears all the hallmarks of Afghanistan’s IS affiliate.

The Taliban have denied involvement in the attack that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.