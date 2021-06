Nice weather midday today. There will be a developing rain/thunder threat this evening. Some storms could have a strong gust of wind. Father's Day looks great for the Beach and Pool with lots of sunshine and moderate humidity. Very humid Monday. A strong cold front Tuesday with a line of showers/severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Wednesday through Friday next week will be dry and delightful (great weather for the start of the Travelers Championship). Tropical Storm Claudette will track off the east coast Monday/Tuesday and by Connecticut to the east.

Today: Turning sunny, warm and humid through the middle of the day. Rain and storms coming in for the evening and night. Check the NEWS8 app! Highs in the 80s & feeling warmer with the humidity.