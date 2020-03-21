Update: Family stuck in Morocco amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting to leave Peru

WTNH — Two Connecticut families stuck overseas are trying to make their way home.

An Essex couple that was stuck in Morocco is now on their back way home thanks to senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

The Weiss family said they got the go-ahead to fly back home and have since boarded a plane to London. They are expected to arrive back in the states on Saturday.

However, Madison teacher Katie de Chabert, her 77-year old mother and her niece are still stuck in Cusco, Peru.

While there, the country shut down because of COVID-19. They were given hours to get out but were unable to because Cusco is such a small city.

De Chabert said she’s optimistic and hopes they will be coming home soon.

“It makes us hopeful, but still we’re not hearing anything,” she told News 8. “It’s hard to be hopeful when you’re not getting clear, consistent information.”

She said they’ve tried the consulate in Cusco but have had no luck and are unable to get the closest embassy, which is in Lima.

She is hoping to get help from the senators as well.