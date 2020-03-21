Live Now
Coronavirus Alert
Closings
There are currently 27 active closings. Click for more details.

Update: Family stuck in Morocco amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting to leave Peru

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WTNH — Two Connecticut families stuck overseas are trying to make their way home.

An Essex couple that was stuck in Morocco is now on their back way home thanks to senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

The Weiss family said they got the go-ahead to fly back home and have since boarded a plane to London. They are expected to arrive back in the states on Saturday.

However, Madison teacher Katie de Chabert, her 77-year old mother and her niece are still stuck in Cusco, Peru.

While there, the country shut down because of COVID-19. They were given hours to get out but were unable to because Cusco is such a small city.

De Chabert said she’s optimistic and hopes they will be coming home soon.

“It makes us hopeful, but still we’re not hearing anything,” she told News 8. “It’s hard to be hopeful when you’re not getting clear, consistent information.”

She said they’ve tried the consulate in Cusco but have had no luck and are unable to get the closest embassy, which is in Lima.

She is hoping to get help from the senators as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting"

Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on how city is handling coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on how city is handling coronavirus"

New coronavirus cases on Friday in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New coronavirus cases on Friday in CT"

Naugatuck police help local restaurants stay in business

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck police help local restaurants stay in business"

Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients"

Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting"

Essex couple stuck in North Africa after coronavirus travel ban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Essex couple stuck in North Africa after coronavirus travel ban"

Middletown restaurant closing amid virus concerns auctions off inventory to community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown restaurant closing amid virus concerns auctions off inventory to community"

Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook reinventing itself after governor calls for take-out only over coronavirus spread concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook reinventing itself after governor calls for take-out only over coronavirus spread concerns"

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cromwell, suspect ran from police, possibly injured civilians in a crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cromwell, suspect ran from police, possibly injured civilians in a crash"

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cromwell, suspect ran from police, injured civilians in a crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cromwell, suspect ran from police, injured civilians in a crash"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss