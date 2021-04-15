US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The centre was set up as a line of communication with the whole of Russia for analysing and collecting information, promptly using big data and solving arising problems. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and announcing a new round of sanctions against Russia.

The moves are in response to interference in last year’s presidential election as well as the hacking last year of federal government agencies. The U.S. for the first time explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service.

The sanctions, foreshadowed for weeks by the administration, are the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.

This is breaking news.