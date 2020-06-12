Virus deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The percentage of Argentines in poverty is supposed to reach as high as 45% this year as the coronavirus pandemic worsens already grave economic problems.
The twin crises are presenting a grueling challenge for President Alberto Fernández, whose Peronist party was founded partly on the promise of caring for Argentina’s poor. Economists have cautioned that even after Fernández lifts anti-virus measures, it will be difficult to boost the economy back to the already weak pre-epidemic levels.
Many are warning of Argentina’s worst crisis in two decades.