Virus deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars

International

by: Associated Press

In this June 2, 2020 photo, Valentin Benitez tries to get the attention of his mother Natividad Benitez during an interview in their home, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Villa 1-11-14 slum of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The number of Argentines in poverty is supposed to reach 45 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens an already grave economic crisis. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The percentage of Argentines in poverty is supposed to reach as high as 45% this year as the coronavirus pandemic worsens already grave economic problems.

The twin crises are presenting a grueling challenge for President Alberto Fernández, whose Peronist party was founded partly on the promise of caring for Argentina’s poor. Economists have cautioned that even after Fernández lifts anti-virus measures, it will be difficult to boost the economy back to the already weak pre-epidemic levels.

Many are warning of Argentina’s worst crisis in two decades.

