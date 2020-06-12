Virus deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars

In this June 2, 2020 photo, Valentin Benitez tries to get the attention of his mother Natividad Benitez during an interview in their home, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Villa 1-11-14 slum of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The number of Argentines in poverty is supposed to reach 45 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens an already grave economic crisis. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The percentage of Argentines in poverty is supposed to reach as high as 45% this year as the coronavirus pandemic worsens already grave economic problems.

The twin crises are presenting a grueling challenge for President Alberto Fernández, whose Peronist party was founded partly on the promise of caring for Argentina’s poor. Economists have cautioned that even after Fernández lifts anti-virus measures, it will be difficult to boost the economy back to the already weak pre-epidemic levels.

Many are warning of Argentina’s worst crisis in two decades.