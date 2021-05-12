West Hartford woman recounts recent escalating violence in Israel

(WTNH/AP) — Violence is escalating in Israel. A young woman from West Hartford is there right now for a teaching program, teaching English to children. She recounted her recent experiences to News 8.

“We could hear the sirens very clearly.”

Lily Horn said she could hear the rockets being intercepted over Tel Aviv Monday evening. On two occasions over the last 12 hours, she’s spent time on bomb shelters, taking cover as the air raid sirens blared.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers and other militant groups have fired barrages of hundreds of rockets that at times have overwhelmed Israel’s missile defenses, causing air raid sirens and explosions to echo across Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest metropolitan area, and other cities.

According to the Associated Press, the Israeli military said militants have fired more than 1,050 rockets since the conflict began, with 200 of them falling short and landing inside Gaza.

“Your heart’s racing and you’re not aware of what’s going on. Then hearing the booms,” Horn said. “I think it’s best to stay positive, you don’t know what to expect…it’s kind of like an earthquake happening. You’re just sitting there, you know it’s dangerous outside, but you feel pretty helpless.”

While the violence has been widely condemned, there is no sign that either side is willing to back down. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to expand the offensive, saying “this will take time.”

This is the heaviest fighting in the region since 2014.