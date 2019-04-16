International

Woman left paralyzed after cracking her neck

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 03:53 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 03:53 PM EDT

(WTNH) -- A 23-year-old paramedic from London was left partially paralyzed after cracking her neck while stretching in March.

According to the Daily Mail, Natalie Kunicki was watching movies in bed, stretched her neck and heard a crack. She stood up to use the bathroom a few minutes later and collapsed to the ground.

Natalie originally thought that after a night of drinking, the collapse and was due to just being "tipsy" and was hesitant about letting her friend know what happened.

An ambulance was called a short time later and Ms. Kunicki was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered a ruptured artery in her neck which also triggered a stroke. Emergency surgery was needed to clear the clot in her brain and 3-hours later she was in recovery.

Kunicki told the Daily Mail

'I'm a paramedic and I didn't ring 999 for ten minutes because I thought it was too unlikely it would be a stroke when I should have known much better.' 

Natalie is now recovering, however doctors are unsure if she will regain mobility. 

