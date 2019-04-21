International

Yellow vest riots continue following Notre Dame fire

(ABC NEWS) - After a week of unity and calm Paris erupted this weekend with a return of the angry protests that have rocked this city just about every Saturday for the past six months.

The "gillet jaunes" - or yellow vests - turned up by the thousands.

Many now say they're angry the government moved so quickly to bail out the burnt out Notre Dame cathedral, but officials have yet to meet their demands.

They set dozens of motorcycles on fire. Emergency workers racing to put out the flames.

The protesters demand the government improve their cost of living.

French police in riot gear mobilized by the thousands to stop them in their tracks with tear gas and overwhelming force.

This weekend alone, nearly 200 arrests.

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to address the protesters' concerns in a prime time speech Monday night. 

That speech, abruptly cancelled because of the fire.  Now Macron has rescheduled it for this coming Thursday.  
 

