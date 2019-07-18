Interstate 84 east in Newtown reopened after tractor trailer fire

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer fire incident closed a part of Interstate 84 eastbound in Newtown, according to traffic officials.

I-84 eastbound between Exits 9 and 10 in Newtown have been closed due to a tractor trailer fire accident.

No injuries have been reported. No other details have been confirmed. Delays are expected.

Interstate 84 has been fully reopened to traffic.

