SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – On Thursday in Simsbury, Interval House commemorated law enforcement for their hard work responding to calls and supporting domestic violence victims.

Police were honored at a ceremony for helping survivors and making a difference in their communities.

“The domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous that police officers respond to,” said Mary Jane Foster, President & CEO of Interval House.

The ambush attack in Bristol is a tragic reminder of the risks police face on the job responding to domestic violence calls.

“It’s an inherently difficult and challenging part of the job for the patrol officers, and everyone else, the families, kids involved,” said Chief Nick Boulter, Simsbury Police Department.

Chief Nick Boulter of the Simsbury Police Department represented one of two dozen police departments that were saluted at the Breakfast with Champions. It’s Interval House’s annual event to close out Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We work closely with literally every single one of those departments, so we thought it would be wonderful to celebrate them, honor them and thank them for the work that they do,” Foster said.

The police chiefs were given a plaque as a token of gratitude for assisting victims and putting their lives on the line.

“It just means a lot,” Boulter said. “It’s a significant part of our community every person touch so many community members on a daily basis,” Boulter said.

Domestic violence victims in attendance took a stand amid a round of applause. Domestic violence affects 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men. Every 9 seconds in the U.S., a woman is assaulted or beaten.

“Domestic violence is a leading cause of death among women,” said Rich Graziano, WTNH General Manager. “Unfortunately, many years ago, I tragically lost my assistant Alice Moren.”

Based in Hartford, Interval House is the largest agency in Connecticut dedicated to preventing and breaking the cycle of domestic violence, giving a voice to victims and along with police, saving lives.