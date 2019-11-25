Investigation into why 4 deadly police shooting investigations in CT are stalled is now stalled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The investigation into why four deadly police shooting investigations have been stalled has now been stalled itself.

The Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission called a special meeting Monday to investigate why there have been no official rulings in four deadly police shootings going back a decade.

The chief state’s attorney said the delays are occurring because the report isn’t ready yet.

The meeting was called by Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald following reports in the “Hartford Courant” about the unusual delays.

Gail Hardy, State’s Attorney for Judicial District of Hartford, is in charge of these police shooting investigations. She has been the top prosecutor for the Hartford Judicial District for the past 12 years — a district known to have the biggest case flow in the state.

The Criminal Justice Commission, which appoints the state’s prosecutors, became alarmed by the reports in the Courant and asked the chief state’s attorney to investigate the long delays, issuing final reports on the deadly shootings involving Connecticut State Police and officers in East Hartford, Manchester, and Hartford.

The cases were: Ernesto Morales in Hartford in July of 2012, Edmanuel Reyes in Manchester in May of 2011, Taurean Wilson in East Hartford in January of 2009, and Joseph Bak in Hartford in March of 2008.

Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane, who has delayed his retirement to conduct this investigation, said he will complete the report to the commission by the end of this week.

He also said that at a recent meeting of all the state’s attorneys it was agreed that reports in police shootings would be prepared within 120 days of receiving a completed investigative file on the case.

The law involving these kinds of shootings was changed in 2015 so that the investigations are given to a prosecutor in a different jurisdiction from where the shooting occurred.

Once Kane delivers his final report on these four cases, the Criminal Justice Commission will have to meet again to discuss what should be done.