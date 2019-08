MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a person was shot in Meriden early Friday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that at around 12:43 a..m, one person was shot in the area of 575 North Colony Road.

The identity of that person or their condition is unknown at this time.

The scene has since been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.