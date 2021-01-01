Investigation underway after State Police trooper shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts State Police trooper was shot while responding to a shots fired call on Nursery Street in Springfield late Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio, the trooper was shot and injured around 11:25 p.m. while responding to the shots fired call at 195 Nursery Street. The Massachusetts State Police Association said the trooper has a lot to be thankful for.

Tonight, one of our members has a lot to be thankful for. Not the way to end and start off the New Year, with another Trooper being shot! — MassStateTroopers (@StPoliceAssocMa) January 1, 2021

The trooper was conscious and alert after being shot, Procopio said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.





The trooper, whose identity has not been made public, responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Nursery Street along with a Springfield Police officer.

The trooper was shot as he arrived in the area, according to Procopio. The Springfield officer provided emergency medical aid until first responders arrived.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the @MassStatePolice Trooper who quickly arrived on scene at Nursery Street and excellent work from an SPD officer who immediately applied first aid. — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) January 1, 2021

Procopio added that preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot passed through part of the cruiser before hitting the trooper. The investigation is ongoing.

The trooper who was shot is assigned to the State Police-Springfield Barracks. He graduated from the State Police Academy in May 2020.

It is unknown if a suspect has been apprehended.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachushetts State Police, issued the following statement: