Investigation underway in Seymour for large house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Conn., (WTNH)– Seymour Fire Department and Ansonia Fire Department were dispatched to Colony Road after multiple calls were reported for a heavy structure fire early Saturday morning.

At 1:45 am Saturday morning, both fire departments were dispatched to Colony Road for a possible bush fire. The dispatched quickly informed both units that the bush fire was a structure fire.

According to reports, a large heavy fire was seen throughout the inside of the home.

CREDITS: SEYMOUR FIRE DEPARTMENT

A defensive operation was established with multiple hand lines as crews started to extinguish the large fire. Ansonia Engine 6 laid in 5 inch supply hose from a hydrant in Ansonia and pumped water to Engine 13. The fire was put under control within an hour and was put out in 3 1/2 hours.

There were no reported injuries.

This fire remains under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshals Office. Stay for the latest updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss