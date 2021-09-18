Investigation underway in Seymour for large house fire

SEYMOUR, Conn., (WTNH)– Seymour Fire Department and Ansonia Fire Department were dispatched to Colony Road after multiple calls were reported for a heavy structure fire early Saturday morning.

At 1:45 am Saturday morning, both fire departments were dispatched to Colony Road for a possible bush fire. The dispatched quickly informed both units that the bush fire was a structure fire.

According to reports, a large heavy fire was seen throughout the inside of the home.

CREDITS: SEYMOUR FIRE DEPARTMENT

A defensive operation was established with multiple hand lines as crews started to extinguish the large fire. Ansonia Engine 6 laid in 5 inch supply hose from a hydrant in Ansonia and pumped water to Engine 13. The fire was put under control within an hour and was put out in 3 1/2 hours.

There were no reported injuries.

This fire remains under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshals Office. Stay for the latest updates