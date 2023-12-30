KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Killingly.

At 1:20 p.m., state police’s Troop D along with officers from the Killingly Police Department responded to the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville area of the town for reports of a suspicious incident.

According to officials, officers at the scene attempted to speak with a suspect. That exchange resulted in gunshots being fired, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

This is ongoing investigation and police said there is no threat to the public.

