PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The iPhone Crash Detection feature was able to notify the Plainfield Police Department of a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 9.

After receiving the notification, officials responded to the area of 221 Green Hollow Rd. at 9:57 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed a car in a ditch with three trapped occupants.

Officials said the driver was unaware of how he ended up in the ditch and was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

The Central Village Fire Department and the American Legion Ambulance also responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the trapped occupants.

The victims sustained injuries, but the extent is unknown. They were transported to the Backus Emergency Care Center.