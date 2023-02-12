NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 16th annual “IRIS Run For Refugees” 5K took place in New Haven on Sunday afternoon, with 2,000 participants making the run.

The course ran through East Frock Park and the historic Mill River. They also ventured through many New Haven neighborhoods, greeted by cheering residents and local leaders.

Thank you for saving lives, and to all of you here today thank you for coming out to run for refugees. Thank you for supporting Iris,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D).

IRIS stands for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, which raises money and awareness to help refugees, immigrants and other displaced people establish new lives.

Awards were given to the first man and woman to cross the finish line.