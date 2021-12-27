IRS encourages people to consider charitable contributions this year

(WTNH) — If you’re looking to make a charitable donation before the end of the year, the IRS is out with a reminder that you may be able to use it as a deduction on your taxes — even if you don’t itemize.

Much like last year, anyone who takes the standard deduction can claim a deduction of up to $300 on their 2021 federal income tax for charitable donations made to certain qualifying organizations.

The IRS has a tax-exempt organization tool on its website to help you find organizations that qualify.