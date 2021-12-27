IRS encourages people to consider charitable contributions this year

News

by: Bill Hall

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(WTNH) — If you’re looking to make a charitable donation before the end of the year, the IRS is out with a reminder that you may be able to use it as a deduction on your taxes — even if you don’t itemize.

Much like last year, anyone who takes the standard deduction can claim a deduction of up to $300 on their 2021 federal income tax for charitable donations made to certain qualifying organizations.

The IRS has a tax-exempt organization tool on its website to help you find organizations that qualify.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss