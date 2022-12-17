(WTNH) – With holiday traveling taking place, you may see some vehicles traveling through Connecticut without a front license plate. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.

According to Connecticut law, cars registered in Connecticut must have a front and rear license plate. If you are found to be driving without a front license plate, you could face a fine.

The law specifies that only any vehicle for which the DMV issues two plates must display both of them.

AutoList recently compiled a list of states not requiring front license plates. The front license plate is not required in 20 states, according to that list. Even when traveling out of state, cars registered in those states only need a rear license plate.

For more information on license plates, head to the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles website.