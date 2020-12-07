Is it too late to mail my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo, a UPS employee loads packages onto a truck at a company facility in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service has been handling mail and packages at holiday levels since the beginning of the pandemic, but with Christmas just weeks away, many will need to act quickly to get their presents delivered to loved ones in time.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on Dec. 15, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

Dec. 7: USPS cutoff for many international shipping options. See the list here.

Dec. 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS. First Class and Priority Deadline for Hawaii.

Dec. 18: USPS First Class deadline for Alaska.

Dec. 21 : USPS Priority deadline for Alaska & Hawaii. Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option.

Dec. 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight options.

Meanwhile, long lines at the post office are expected as Christmas inches closer. People can avoid the wait by paying for labels and printing them at home.