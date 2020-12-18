Is it too late to turn to online shopping for those still left on your Christmas list?

(WTNH) — So many businesses have struggled throughout this pandemic. Online retailers, like Amazon, have not. Not by any stretch. The clock is ticking. But, even for procrastinators, Amazon claims you still have time.

“They can shop millions of items on Amazon.com and the Amazon app and place their order on Wednesday, December 23rd for one day delivery,” said Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski.

How about the “ultimate” procrastinator? How does “same day” delivery sound? Be it a last minute purchase, or a return, the last thing shoppers need right is uncertainty.

What if you bought the wrong item, or you don’t like something you have received? Or, for those who shop well in advance? Bronikowski said Amazon wants to make buying and returning as easy as possible.

“Most items that were shipped between October 1st and December 31st can be returned up until January 31st.”

Certainly, online shopping has been convenient during a year that has been anything but convenient. Amazon is now offering new options with returns.

“We offer a variety of return options. This year we are giving customers an even easier way to make returns at Whole Foods Market with a box free and label free return option.”

For those who prefer to shop in store, Amazon’s physical retail stores like Amazon Books and Whole Foods will be open on Christmas Eve. Among the popular items this year, according to Bronikowski, are headphones and Legos.