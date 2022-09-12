COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Savitsky Farm already has a large number of pumpkins on display as we head into fall. Early on in the season, they were concerned about the drought and how it would affect their crop.

The farm is now happily surprised that there are so many pumpkins. They say this year though, pumpkins are a little bit smaller because of the lack of water, but there are more of them because of all the sunlight and pollination.

“The bees, you know, there’s like a half a dozen bees in each blossom at a time and we’re going to have a lot of pumpkins and sure enough we had a lot of pumpkins, and like I said without the water, they’re smaller,” said Alex Savitsky, Savitsky Farm.

There are still some pumpkins to be picked in the patch, but most of them were harvested already. That’s because this year, all of them matured earlier than usual.