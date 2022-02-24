NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Russia-Ukraine conflict may be thousands of miles away but you might be asking if it affects your investments.

Chuck Failla, a member of the board of directors for the Financial Planning Association of Connecticut and founder of the Sovereign Financial Group, said do not panic, but if you have money in the stock market now that you need soon, take it out.

That is his message even when there is not an invasion going on. With respect to your 401(k), this is his advice:

“If this was one of our 35-year-old clients that still has 20 plus years in front of them to work, keep it invested. Fairly aggressively is going to make the most amount of sense. If this was one of our clients approaching retirement, or in retirement, if they were a client of ours they’d already be reallocated some.”

“When people have their portfolios kind of not work the way they want them to, it’s either because too much of it was aggressive, or too much of it was conservative.”

He said not to look at your money as one big chunk. Manage your portfolio as the money you need in one to two years, years three, four and five, years six through 10 and then 10 years or more.

Immediate future, one to two years, should be in CDs and money markets.

The tradeoff is growth potential for short-term security.