More than 600K still without power, electric companies provide update on restoration efforts

(WTNH) — There are thousands of power outages across the state continuing into early Thursday morning due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

More than 528,000 Eversource customers do not have power as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Eversource released a statement Thursday reading in part,

“We understand our customers’ frustration and know it is an especially challenging time to be without power given the ongoing pandemic and hot summer weather. Our entire Eversource team is dedicated to this effort and is working with an extreme sense of urgency to get all of our customers the power they need.” “While adhering to strict COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, utility crews from Canada, Michigan and Massachusetts are assisting in the major restoration effort – with additional outside crews arriving in the state over the next 24 hours. The energy company is focused on clearing downed trees and branches in order to open up access to blocked roads.”

The company has reported issues with its automated outage-reporting systems. Customers can report outages by calling 800-286-2000.

We’re experiencing issues with our automated outage reporting systems. We’re aware of the significant number of outages across the state, and are actively working to assess the damage. All of our crews and additional resources are ready to begin restoration when it is safe. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020

There are a little more than 75,000 United Illuminating customers without power as of 12 p.m. Thursday.

UI released a statement Thursday, reading in part:

UI crews and contractors continue to work safely and diligently to restore everyone’s service. In less than 48 hours since the storm, the company has restored approximately 45,000 customers who lost service due to Isaias. UI anticipates making significant progress over the next few days and expects to have the majority of our customers restored by Saturday evening. However, restoration work will continue on Sunday and Monday, mostly focusing on smaller outages and more complex restorations. We project to be substantially complete with restoration activities by the end of the day on Monday (8/10).

For the most up to date outages for Eversource, click here.

For the latest power outages for United Illuminating, click here.

Governor Lamont announced Wednesday that he issued a state of emergency in response to the widespread outages.

“With more than 700,000 customers experiencing power outages, we need to take several emergency steps that will facilitate restoration,” Governor Lamont said. “I remain in consistent communication with municipal leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time. I continue to have regular communications with our Emergency Operations Center, which is managing both the response to this storm and our continued response to COVID-19.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced he has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a presidential emergency declaration in response to the storm.

Approval of an emergency declaration would allow the state to request direct federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts to save lives and protect public health and safety. The governor’s request also includes a potential 75% federal reimbursement of certain state and local emergency protective measures.

The governor said that his administration has also begun the initial damage assessments required to determine whether the state meets the threshold necessary for a presidential major disaster declaration, which would enable supplemental federal assistance.

Officials are asking customers to be patient for services to return as it is unsafe for crews to make repairs right now.

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Lamont declares state of emergency

WATCH: See a down power line? Here’s what you should do