It could be the first death linked to vaping

(ABC News) – An urgent warning from health officials about the dangers of e-cigarettes, after an Illinois patient seemingly became the first person to die from a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of Illinois Department of Public Health says, “We’ve had the twenty two cases in Illinois and then all of those cases they all reported a history of using e-cigarettes or vaping. And unfortunately one of those 22 cases resulted in a death.”

The CDC currently investigating nearly 200 severe pulmonary illnesses in people who use e-cigarettes. The cases spread out over 22 states.

Health officials have not identified a particular device or liquid as being associated with those cases.

Among those hospitalized, 20 year old Alexander Mitchell from Utah. The once avid hiker woke up earlier this summer with what he thought was the flu, when his health took a devastating turn. He was kept alive by two advanced life support machines..

He says, “It was taking my blood from my body removing the carbon dioxide oxygen eating it and then putting it back into my body. The doctors said that at any given moment I had a third of my blood out of my body.”

Doctors linking his acute respiratory distress syndrome to his e cigarette use. Now Mitchell, who left the hospital on July 7, only has 25% lung capacity and is having short term memory issues.

“I don’t have the stamina that I used to. I don’t have the strength that I used to. They’re hopeful I’ll recover.” says Mitchell.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Other cases include 17 year old Tryston Zohfeld, placed into a medically induced coma because of a blockage in his lungs. His doctors say because of vaping.

Zohfeld says, “I woke up just throwing up everywhere, and my heart was beating out of my chest going 100 miles an hour.

His parents unaware Tryston had been vaping since the 8th grade, sometimes as much as two to three vape pods per week.

Dr. Karen Schultz, a pediatric pulmonologist, says “We don’t see previously healthy 17 year old’s that sick that quickly.”

And earlier this month, teen Chance Ammirata was rushed to the hospital in severe pain.

Ammirata says, “It felt like I was having a heart attack and was insanely scary cause like I’m eighteen!”

Chance says he underwent several tests and the doctors treating him said he had a lung condition made worse by vaping.