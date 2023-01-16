ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were hurt in a shooting at a car show event on Monday, the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Lucie deputies said the shooting happened near Avenue M and 13th Street in Fort Pierce.

Deputies said one person was critically injured in the shooting. Two other people, including a juvenile, were hurt while trying to flee the scene.

“It was mass chaos as you can imagine when shots ring out with you know, there were 1,000-plus people here at the event. As the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions,” Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Deputies said they believe there was more than one shooter.

No suspect information was immediately available. Deputies said they are looking into several leads.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.