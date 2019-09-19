‘It’s just really unsettling’: Fairfield residents voice concerns over contaminated soil

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — People in the Fairfield community are voicing their anger over contaminated soil around town.

The State Division of Criminal Justice organized a meeting on Wednesday to answer residents’ concerns.

It came two years after the finding of contaminants at the city’s public works yard. In August 2019, toxic materials were also found in the soil at two school fields and walkways.

“To think that your kids could be playing in a playground with asbestos and lead, where you actually elected these town officials to serve as your town, and make the best decisions for you, and then they’re doing you wrong allegedly, it’s just really unsettling and hard to believe,” said resident Meghan Teed.

In August, police arrested two town officials and one man working for the company in connection with the contamination allegations.

Jason Julian, Scott Bartlett, and Joseph Michelangelo are facing various charges ranging from larceny and forgery to illegal dumping and paying kickbacks.