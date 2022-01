WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a lane of I-84 westbound in West Hartford on Saturday morning.

The Dept. of Transportation reported the jackknifed tractor-trailer between exits 40 and 39A. The left lane is closed.

Governor Ned Lamont put a tractor-trailer ban into effect on Saturday at 3 a.m. due to the winter snowstorm.

There is no word on any injuries in this crash.

