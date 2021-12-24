Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down two lanes on I-95 in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash in Norwalk is impacting traffic on I-95 south and north.

State police said a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-95 north between exits 16 and 17, jumped over the median onto I-95 south just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The left northbound and southbound lanes are closed.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, state police said.

State police and the fire department are expected to remain on scene for a couple of hours.

No word yet on how the cause of the crash.